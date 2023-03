BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Real Reform Louisiana announces Benjamin Riggs as the new Executive Director. Riggs has been a lifelong Louisianian and a communications professional with governmental and statewide experience.

“I am thrilled to join Real Reform Louisiana. I look forward to working with the team to make sure that regular folks have a voice in a system that is often stacked against them. Benjamin Riggs