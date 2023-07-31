NEW ORLEANS — Rashid Shaheed is another of the New Orleans Saints’ undrafted free-agent gems. Against Cincinnati, Shaheed’s first NFL touch was a 44-yard rush for a score. Shaheed said that was a big moment.

“When it happened, my teammates were there to uplift and congratulate me. It was a moment I will never forget. So, as far as that, I wouldn’t say I can into the league saying it was going to be easy because it’s definitely not easy at all. I knew as long as I kept my head down and worked, good things would continue to happen,” says New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.

Shaheed followed that up with a 53-yard touchdown reception from Andy Dalton against Arizona Cardinals, and later in the season a 68-yard touchdown reception from Taysom Hill against the Atlanta Falcons.

Shaheed has a chance to lock down the Saints’ third wide receiver spot. He was happy to accept an invite from quarterback Derek Carr to work out in Las Vegas.

“I feel like he wanted to have it out in Vegas just so we can get used to the heat for a second. Meeting his family and doing all of that stuff, it was great, and being out there and seeing how he worked off the field was definitely an experience,” said Shaheed.

Rashid Shaheed said that he is a lot more comfortable in year two and he can already see the difference in his play.

“The speed of the game, I feel like, has definitely slowed down a lot, and after the first day, I was kind of like, ‘okay, I am thinking a lot less and kinda just playing.’ That’s definitely going to help a lot with more reps,” said Shaheed.

Rashid Shaheed will earn $870,000 this season. A bargain for a player who averaged more than 17 yards a reception in 2022.