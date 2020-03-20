Rapides sheriff’s deputies charge writer of false COVID-10 social media post with terrorism

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Britain’s competition watchdog signalled on Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, its willingness to push for stricter rules to counter Google and Facebook ‘s dominance of online advertising. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Forest Hill man was arrested by Rapides Parish sheriff’s deputies after sending out an email that officials said promoted false information.

Waylon Allen Bailey, 27, of Forest Hill was the alleged author of a social media post that said:

SHARE SHARE SHARE ! ! ! ! JUST IN: RAPIDES PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE HAVE ISSUED THE ORDER, IF DEPUTIES COME INTO CONTACT WITH “THE INFECTED’ SHOOT ON SIGHT….Lord have mercy on us all. #Covid9teen #weneedyoubradpit

Bailey was located near his residence and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to one count of terrorism. Bailey is currently being detained at the detention center as bond has yet to be set.

Sheriff William Earl Hilton said he would like to again impress upon everyone that we are all in this together. Communicating false information to alarm or cause other serious disruptions to the general public will not be tolerated.