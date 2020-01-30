Rapides Parish man jailed on sex crimes against juveniles

BOYCE, La. (KLFY) — A Boyce man faces four charges of sexual crimes against juveniles after he was arrested on Friday (Jan. 24) by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputies.

Ronald Adams, 57, of Boyce, was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, sexual battery on a victim under 13, oral sexual battery of a victim under 13 and molestation of a victim under 13.

Deputies received a complaint on Jan. 13 and obtained arrest warrants after establishing probable cause.

Adams’ bond was set at $400,000. He is being held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center.