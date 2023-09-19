NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser will visit northwest Louisiana Tuesday morning to unveil the state’s newest civil rights marker in Natchitoches. He will travel to Shreveport to provide updates on state parks, seafood, and the future of hospitality in the state.

The Lt. Governor’s first stop in Natchitoches will unveil the newest stop on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail, a marker at the Texas and Pacific Railway Depot.

The depot is a symbol of the Great Migration – a time in American history when African Americans migrated away from rural communities in the South to larger cities in the North and West.

Nungesser’s second stop in this region will be at the Committee of 100 Meeting.

He is expected to provide an update on tourism, state parks, Louisiana Seafood, Keep Louisiana Beautiful and more. He will also share the state’s priorities for the future of the hospitality industry.