Questions after lawyer crashes SUV owned by DA’s office

TAYLORTOWN, La. (AP) — A private attorney who crashed a sport utility vehicle belonging to a northwest Louisiana prosecutor’s office didn’t tell deputies how it ended up submerged in a bayou or why he left the scene of the accident.

KTBS-TV reports that Bossier City attorney Lyn Lawrence was ticketed earlier in August by Bossier Parish deputies for failing to report the accident.

District Attorney Schuyler Marvin has refused to say why Lawrence was driving the government vehicle or whether Marvin approved use by Lawrence.

The 53-year-old Lawrence is a friend and political ally of Marvin. Under state ethics guidelines, vehicles belonging to government agencies are supposed to be used only for official business and by employees of agencies.