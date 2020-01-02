Qualifying for April 4 election starts January 8

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Qualifying for the April 4, 2020 presidential preference primary election will occur over three days, starting Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Qualifying will continue Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10. on the second floor of the Lafayette Parish Courthouse. Qualifiers may register between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on each day.
The qualifying fees may be paid in the following ways:
- Cash
- Cashier’s or certified check issued by a state or national bank
- U.S. postal money order or a money order issues by a state or national bank
No campaign or personal checks will be accepted, according to Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis J. Perret.
The election will help to select both Democratic and Republican committee members and Democratic and Republican Executive Committee members.