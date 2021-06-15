Protester sues police, city for injuries from gas grenade

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman who says she was seriously injured when a tear gas grenade struck her head last year during a protest last year after the killing of George Floyd is suing New Orleans police and city officials.

Katharine Archer’s federal suit says she needed 12 stitches to close a gash in her forehead. It also says her tailbone was broken when the force of the blow knocked her down.

The lawsuit was filed June 3 — one year after police fired tear gas and rubber projectiles as some protesters tried to cross a bridge.

Police have not filed a response to the lawsuit.