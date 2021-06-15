Protester sues police, city for injuries from gas grenade

Louisiana News

by: , KEVIN McGILL

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A woman who says she was seriously injured when a tear gas grenade struck her head last year during a protest last year after the killing of George Floyd is suing New Orleans police and city officials.

Katharine Archer’s federal suit says she needed 12 stitches to close a gash in her forehead. It also says her tailbone was broken when the force of the blow knocked her down.

The lawsuit was filed June 3 — one year after police fired tear gas and rubber projectiles as some protesters tried to cross a bridge.

Police have not filed a response to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories