Protecting the Presidential Election: Secretary of State appoints Major General (Ret.) Glenn H. Curtis

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced Thursday, September 3, 2020 that Major General (Ret.) Glenn H. Curtis will be working to ensure the impacts from Hurricane Laura do not hamper people’s ability to vote in the November 3rd and December 5th elections.

This appointment comes as most of the western portions of Louisiana were devastated by Laura, General Curtis will work with Secretary Ardoin to develop a plan of action to move forward with the Presidential Election. Curtis will also work with the Clerks of Court and Registrars of Voters to adapt to new conditions, how to handle early voting, and election day voting under disaster circumstances.

General Curtis has been serving the Secretary of State’s office in an advisory capacity on cybersecurity issues since the beginning of the summer.

The Secretary of State says this appointment will shift his focus and draw on his experience working in disaster recovery, as well as his experience with GOHSEP and CISA.