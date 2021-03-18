Prosecutor: Louisiana man tried to kill, dismember gay man

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal hate crime indictment charges a Louisiana man with trying to kill and dismember one of three men he allegedly kidnapped after luring them using social media and dating apps.

Thursday’s indictment charges 19-year-old Chance Joseph Seneca of Lafayette with three counts of kidnapping and one hate crime for the alleged attempt to kill an 18-year-old man in June.

The indictment says Seneca planned to use the man’s body parts as “trophies and food.” A Department of Justice statement said Seneca had “an overarching scheme to kidnap and murder” gay men.

Seneca has pleaded not guilty to related state charges. His first federal court appearances are pending.