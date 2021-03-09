Prominent Baton Rouge businessman passes away

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Condolences poured in when Baton Rouge restaurant Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar announced on their Facebook page that owner, Eric Carnegie, passed away.

Carnegie owned several restaurants and bars across Baton Rouge, he also held two festivals, the Oyster Festival and the Bandito Festival, in the Capital City.

Paul Arrigo from Visit Baton Rouge says Carnegie had worked with their organization and it was a shock to hear of his passing, “This was something we just learned about and didn’t have a lot of time to digest it.”

Arrigo says the span of Carnegie’s businesses made promoting Baton Rouge easier, “Eric was a little bit more and more marketing-driven than some and certainly gave us an opportunity to promote the area.”

Now that Carnegie has passed, Arrigo says, “Hopefully the restaurants that he was associated with and the two festivals that he was associated with will continue.”

Management says they are not prepared to make any further comment on Carnegie’s passing but plan to honor him when the family feels ready to do so.

If the comments on Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar’s Facebook post are any indication of what Carnegie meant to the community, one commenter said ‘he was an inspiration’ to Baton Rouge.