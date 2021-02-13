Former President Donald Trump has been acquitted, Arkansas and Louisiana Senators cast their votes

(Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Representatives from both Arkansas and Louisiana have cast their votes as President Trump was officially acquitted of charges for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Arkansas Senators Cotton and Boozman both voted Not Guilty while Louisiana Senator Cassidy voted Guilt and Senator Kennedy voted Not Guilty.

The total tally of votes ended with the following votes cast:

Guilty — 57

Not Guilty — 43

While the votes lead in favor of Guilty, Former President Donald Trump was Acquitted due to the Senate needing two-thirds, or 67 votes, for conviction.