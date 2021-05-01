President Joe Biden set to visit two Louisiana cities next week

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD) — The White House announced today that President Joe Biden will be visiting both Lake Charles and New Orleans on Thursday May 6th as part of his “Getting America Back on Track” tour.
The purpose of the tour is to further promote the American Jobs Plan, which has been a hot button issue in recent weeks. According to a release from the White House, the goal of the American Jobs Plan is to create millions of jobs, rebuild America’s infrastructure and help America compete with China.
Both Lake Charles, New Orleans, and the state as a whole suffered immeasurable damage in 2020 due to the impact of both the Covid-19 Pandemic and Hurricanes Laura and Zeta, which headlined a record-breaking severe weather season.