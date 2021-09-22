Preservation Hall musicians teach students with disabilities how to play musical instruments

New Orleans (WGNO) — Preservation Hall musicians do more than perform for an audience.

They’re also teaching music students– including students with disabilities– how to play a musical instrument.

The city’s premier venue for traditional jazz has a special program that includes in-person learning, from musicians like trumpet-player Kevin Louis, and a free webinar series featuring teachers and musical therapists.

Pamela Blackmon, Preservation Hall Foundation Development Associate, says music is the “universal language,” and the webinar series “can be used to connect with people with all types of abilities.”

Blackmon says the series shows students, parents, and music teachers how to make “adaptive” instruments to suit each student’s abilities, and she praises Preservation Hall musicians in the program for their commitment to “protecting, preserving and perpetuating New Orleans music and culture. “

Access the free webinar series here.