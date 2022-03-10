(AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards decision to veto a congressional redistricting plan that didn’t create a second majority-Black district drew praise from voting rights advocates. But they also criticized the Democratic governor for not vetoing legislative district maps that don’t increase minority representation in the state House and Senate.

The remap plans were passed during a recent special legislative session. The leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature are defending their remap plans. GOP leaders now face a decision on whether to attempt an override of the Democratic governor’s Wednesday night veto of the new congressional maps. Lawmakers could attempt an override in the upcoming regular legislative session that opens Monday.