Practice yoga in the Caesars Superdome for one Saturday only

NEW ORLEANS, La (BRPROUD) – Saints games in the Caesars Superdome can be loud and tense, but for one Saturday only, the dome will be the setting for a large relaxation and yoga event.

The R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and NOLA Vibe Yoga have partnered to bring the only large scale yoga session in the Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. The yoga session will be on the field and is open to all skill levels. Parking for the event is free. Tickets cost between $30 to $40 dollars.

Along with securing a spot, registering for the event will also give participants one ticket to the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, a special event T-shirt and refreshments.

The Superdome is located at 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive in New Orleans, La. Space for this event is limited.

Find more details and register here.