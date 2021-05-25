UPDATE: Possible Natural gas well explosion in the Gulf of Mexico

UPDATE: MORGAN CITY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources (LDNR) says the gas leak started Sunday on the Little Way Bayou about 18 miles south of Patterson, Louisiana.

The LDNR says the Wild Well Control, who specializes in doing plug and seals on gas wells arrived on Tuesday, May 25, to seal the leak.

According to LDNR, the gas was ignited and four people were injured and suffered burns to the face and hands.

The Texas Petroleum Investment Company released this statement in regards to the incident.

Contractors working to cap a well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas. The incident began on Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well. The workers are receiving medical treatment and crews are on the scene to protect the environment and bring the well under control. A Statement from Texas Petroleum Investment Company

The Louisiana State Police are leading the investigation.

MORGAN CITY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We are hearing reports of a natural gas well explosion in the Gulf of Mexico, the location is currently unknown.

Acadiana Ambulance has transported four victims at this time. One has been taken to New Orleans, and the other three were taken to Lafayette.

We are getting reports that a staging area for burn victims is being set up in Morgan City, Louisiana.

We have confirmed with Morgan City Fire and Acadiana Ambulance that patients are being transported by helicopters and ambulances to area hospitals.

We have learned some of the patients are being sent to Lady of the Lourdes Regional Hospital in Lafayette.

Morgan City is two hours away from New Orleans. Our crew is on the road and headed to Morgan City.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.