Port Barre woman accused of assaulting, threatening son’s school teacher

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY)- A 33-year-old Port Barre woman is facing two counts of assault on a school teacher after an incident at Port Barre High on Thursday.

Michelle Hebert is also facing a disturbing the peace charge alleged “loud and abusive language,” according the Port Barre Police Department booking report.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said the suspect reportedly barged into a classroom Thursday afternoon and threatened a teacher for “writing up her son.”

Hebert is accused of slapping the arm of another faculty member who got between her and her son’s teacher during the confrontation.

Hebert has since been released from the St. Landry Parish Jail on a $5,500 bond.

Boudreaux said additional charges are pending.