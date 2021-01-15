Political parties in Louisiana react to second impeachment of President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., signs the article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) – The U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump earlier this week.

The House vote was 232-197 to impeach Trump for the second time.

The Republican Party of Louisiana reacted to this decision with this statement below:

We are a mere week away from the inauguration of a new president, but Democrats and some Republicans cannot let go of their fantasy to smear President Trump’s legacy in the history books. Joe Biden’s inauguration is themed “America United” despite only amplifying calls to further divide our nation through an impeachment vote. The desperation bleeds thick in the Democratic Party’s fear of President Trump’s relevance. Impeachment will forever define those who participated and the Democratic Party as a whole as the party that knows no bounds in the two-faced political games of manipulation. This is a slap in the face to the 74 million Americans who are being told from one face to “come together and be one” and from another face to be ashamed of their beliefs. We are grateful to the Louisiana representatives who refused to appease the book-burning mob and defend the legacy of President Trump: Congressman Steve Scalise, Congressman Garret Graves, Congressman Clay Higgins, and Congressman Mike Johnson.

The Louisiana Democratic Party followed suit and provided their own statement about the second impeachment of President Trump:

The Louisiana Democratic Party issued the following statement in support of the United States House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump for the incitement of insurrection. The statement was drafted in coordination and with the support of numerous members of the Democratic State Central Committee to reflect the sentiments of our Party Leadership. Last week, the United States Capitol was under siege by a violent mob of treasonous insurgents unleashed by President Donald Trump. The Louisiana Democratic Party categorically condemns the violence and destruction caused by rioters bent on disrupting the nation’s peaceful transfer of power. The seditious acts of January 6, 2021, were the natural fruits of a months-long effort by President Trump, his enablers, and elected members of the Louisiana Republican Party, to sow mistrust in our Nation’s election system and stoke racism, hatred, bigotry, violence and discord. The Louisiana Democratic Party supports the Impeachment and immediate removal of President Donald J. Trump. Destruction is not an acceptable form of expression. Violence is not a viable policy position. Neither has a place in civil society. The riots were an appalling act of entitlement and weakness and the antithesis of our country’s founding ideals. The insurgents, their supporters, and instigators do not understand what makes our country strong and enduring: respect for differences, reasoned discourse, and above all, the belief that America’s best days are ahead. There is no better symbol of those ideals than the powerful United States Capitol building. Elected Louisiana Republicans are complicit in this crime. Parroting President Trump’s baseless claims and perpetuating this Big Lie that the presidential election was rigged and stolen. In the wake of the riot, five of the six Louisiana’s Republican congressional delegation would object to the certification of the Electoral College vote affirming Joe Biden as President-Elect. Without basis, fact, or law, members of the Louisiana Republican Party continue to cast doubt upon the 2020 Election and undermine our Democracy. They have abused their office, and today we call for their wholesale resignations from office. For their participation in the efforts that gave rise to the January 6, 2021 insurrection and that sustain the ongoing threat to our Democracy, the Louisiana Democratic Party calls for the resignation of the following individuals from elected office: United States Representatives Garret Graves, Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson, and Clay Higgins, United States Senator John Kennedy, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, Louisiana State Senators Sharon Hewitt, Beth Mizell, and Heather Cloud, and Louisiana State Representatives Beryl Amedee, Rhonda Butler, Valarie Hodges, Raymond Crews, Kathy Edmonston, Phillip DeVillier, Michael Echols, Larry Frieman, Dodie Horton, Jack McFarland, Charles Owen, Alan Seabaugh, Rick Edmonds, Foy Gadberry, Sherman Mack, Blake Miguez, Robert Owen, Rodney Schamerhorn, Julie Emerson, Ray Garafalo, Danny McCormick, Joe Orgeron, Troy Romero, and Tony Bacala. In the coming days, as we begin a new chapter in America’s history, we should all remember that what unites us is far more important and enduring than suspicion and division. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s words resonate today, “All mankind is tied together; all life is interrelated, and we are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of identity. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

In case you are curious, you can find out how Louisiana’s congressmen voted on President Trump’s second impeachment here.