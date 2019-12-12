Police: Woman accused of using young nephew to steal gun in Jeff Davis Parish

A Welsh woman is facing multiple charges after police say she used her young nephew to steal a gun from a local business.

It happened Tuesday when Jeff Davis Parish deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of N. Frontage road in Jennings in reference to the theft of a firearm.

Following an investigation, it was learned that the firearm was taken by a juvenile, who had been asked to locate a handgun by his aunt.

Jeff Davis Parish detectives say they located a text message that the juvenile had received, allegedly from his aunt, asking if he could get a .45 caliber pistol.

38-year-old Kay Lynn Simon was arrested and booked for principal to theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and obstruction of justice.

