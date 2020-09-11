Police: Trucker failed to slow; woman dies in wreck

DIXIE INN, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a Louisiana woman died in a fiery crash after a trucker from Arkansas failed to slow for congestion ahead and shoved her SUV into another big rig.

Trooper First Class Brent Hardy says the Jeep SUV driven by 35-year-old Kimberley Cannon of Shreveport rolled several times after it was hit Wednesday evening, and the truck that hit her caught fire.

Hardy said in a news release Thursday that both truckers were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries.

KSLA-TV reports that the wreck tied up traffic for hours on Interstate 20 near Dixie Inn.