Police: Someone shot 25 times into house, killed boy, age 3

MINDEN, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana are looking for whoever fired dozens of bullets into a house and killed a 3-year-old boy.

Minden Police Lt. Chris Cheatham said Friday that investigators hope to arrest someone by the end of the day.

He says they’re trying to verify a report that the shooting was related to a homicide earlier the same night in a neighboring parish.

KSLA-TV reports that the child’s mother took Aldravion “King” Taylor to a hospital after the shooting late Wednesday, but doctors couldn’t save him.

Police tell the station that more than 25 bullets were fired into the house.