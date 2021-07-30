Police: Someone shot 25 times into house, killed boy, age 3

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINDEN, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana are looking for whoever fired dozens of bullets into a house and killed a 3-year-old boy.

Minden Police Lt. Chris Cheatham said Friday that investigators hope to arrest someone by the end of the day.

He says they’re trying to verify a report that the shooting was related to a homicide earlier the same night in a neighboring parish.

KSLA-TV reports that the child’s mother took Aldravion “King” Taylor to a hospital after the shooting late Wednesday, but doctors couldn’t save him.  

Police tell the station that more than 25 bullets were fired into the house.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories