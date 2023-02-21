BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department said a church was shot at on Sunday night.

According to the police, shots were fired in the air and one shot was fired at the Iglesia Misionera Pentecostes on South Tamari Drive around 9 p.m. Police said between 50 and 60 people were at the church.

“A person in a dark-colored vehicle was passing by, shooting initially in the air, and then they point the gun towards the church, fired one shot that struck the building,” said BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely.

No one was reported injured during the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.