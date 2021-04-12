Police, prosecutor plan to fight New Orleans carjackings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carjackers and car burglars will be targeted in a joint effort by police and prosecutors in New Orleans.

The Orleans Parish district attorney, Jason Williams, announced at a recent forum that an agreement is being developed between his office and the police department.

The effort will include a focus on finding possible connections among groups of people who are breaking into cars or stealing them at gunpoint.

Overall crime is down in New Orleans, but some types of crime have spiked, including carjackings.

A police spokesman says the effort will involve the department’s Violent Crime Abatement Investigation Team.