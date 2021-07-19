Police: Officer, suspect die after Louisiana gun battle

DOYLINE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a north Louisiana police officer was fatally shot and a suspect in his death has also died following exchanges of gunfire.

State police say it happened Saturday evening in the village of Doyline. Police were immediately fired upon and began firing back after arriving at a Doyline residence to answer a service call.

William Earl Collins Jr., was fatally wounded. News outlets say he was a Webster Parish sheriff’s deputy working part-time for Doyline police.

State police say authorities eventually entered the residence and found 59-year-old Mahlon Taylor of Doyline with a gunshot wound. State police say Taylor died at a hospital Saturday night.