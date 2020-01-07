Police: Officer may have saved lives in NOLA Walmart shooting

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — New Orleans police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a Walmart employee and wounding another person.

Police say 21-year-old Kentrell Baham was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say an unidentified officer immediately apprehended the shooter, an action which may have saved “many other lives” in the store crowded with shoppers early Monday evening.

A male was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and a female victim was shot in the foot but is in stable condition.

Investigators say they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories