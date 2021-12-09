Police officer in Louisiana hurt during scuffle outside Best Buy

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Slidell Police Department was asked to check on a man who was reportedly “acting erratically inside of Best Buy.”

The Best Buy is located at 200 Town Center Pkwy. and officers arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8.

“When the officers approached the man, later identified as 29-year-old, Mohamed Alhashimi, of Mandeville, they tried to remove a potential weapon (sharp screwdriver) from Alhashimi’s pocket,” according to the Slidell Police Department.

Alhashimi allegedly did not comply with officers.

STPSO says, “Alhashimi grabbed the weapon and began to violently fight the officers, causing one officer to fall to the ground.”

The officer sustained injuries during the altercation and other officers were needed in order to subdue Alhashimi.

“After multiple officers were finally able to detain Alhashimi, they located suspected fentanyl inside of Alhashimi’s pocket,” according to the Slidell Police Department.

The 29-year-old admitted to using narcotics and then going into the Best Buy.

Alhashimi is currently in the St. Tammany Parish Jail facing these charges:

Resisting an Officer with Violence

Disturbing the Peace

Possession of a Schedule II

Bond has been set at $30,000 for Alhashimi.



STPSO says, “The officer was treated for his injuries at a medical facility and later released.”