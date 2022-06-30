BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Movies have been made about the challenging situations dispatchers face as they answer 911 emergency calls.

But this week, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) offered residents a real-life look into the daily challenges faced by local dispatchers.

BRPD interviewed Dispatcher Letonia Lewis, one of the many emergency workers who answers approximately 60-100 calls per day.

In BRPD’s informative video, Lewis explains what her daily responsibilities consist of and the protocol she and other dispatchers follow.

Click here to watch the video.