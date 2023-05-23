MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to rob a Mandeville home with a machete on Monday, May 22.

Officials with the Mandeville Police Department (MPD) said officers were notified around 7:30 a.m. that a man had tried to force his way into a home while carrying a large machete.

Mandi Morales said in a Facebook post that she and her children were home when the incident happened. She said the man tried to get in her front and back doors.

“He starts slamming his entire body against the door. I am on the other side of the door at this point, and I thought I heard him say something about shooting me in the head,” Morales recounts.

MPD officials said Derrin Cavalier was arrested when officers arrived at the scene. They said he was in possession of a machete, a wrench and a screwdriver.

The incident was caught on camera by a video doorbell at the home.

Cavalier was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for aggravated attempted burglary.

