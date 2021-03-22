Police: Louisiana teen injured in fight at prom after-party

KINDER, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 17-year-old was hospitalized with injuries sustained in a fight that broke out during a party following a high school prom.

The Allen Parish sheriff says the teenager was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries early Sunday following the fight at an after-party held at a private home near Kinder.

The sheriff says the teenage boy was treated and released. Several other teens sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Investigators tell news outlets that they were working to determine who attended the party. The sheriff says the after-party wasn’t affiliated with Kinder High School.