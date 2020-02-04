Police: Louisiana man left elderly woman in bed covered in animal feces

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man left a woman in her 70’s confined to a bed covered in the feces of about a dozen pets.

Galen Marcantel was arrested Thursday and charged with suspicion of cruelty to persons with infirmities and five counts of aggravated animal cruelty.

Authorities performing a wellness check found the woman in a bed covered in animal urine and feces.

Authorities say Marcantel lived with the woman, isn’t related to her and barred her family from seeing her.

The woman was hospitalized. Fourteen cats and two dogs were removed from the home.

It’s unclear whether Marcantel has an attorney.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.