Police investigating late night shooting in Crowley

by: KLFY Staff

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– Crowley police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, the victim was found in a vehicle near exit 72 in Acadia Parish, with multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman who was with the victim told officers the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Avenue I in Crowley. Broussard says officers located multiple casings at that scene.

The Chief says the victim is in stable condition after being treated at a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

