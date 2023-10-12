NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Northwestern State University student and football player early Thursday.

Authorities said officers responded to the call of a shooting around 1:08 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of University Parkway. There, they found Ronald “Ronnie” Caldwell, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

NSU student and Demons safety Ronnie Caldwell (Source: Northwestern State University) Ronald Caldwell fatally shot at Natchitoches apartment complex (Source: Northwestern State University)

Caldwell was a Junior at NSU and played safety for the Demons.

According to the NPD, there are several people of interest that they are currently investigating.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (318)238-2388 or submit a tip through their P3Tips app. Crime Stoppers tips are confidential, and information leading to the arrest of a suspect is eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.