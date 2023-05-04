NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Police investigating a shooting at the Raceway near Center St. involving a 5-year-old.

According to New Iberia Police, officers received a call around 10:44 a.m. with reports of a 4-year-old being shot. Investigators discovered the child was actually 5. Sgt. Daesha Hughes with New Iberia Police says investigators found that the mother went into the gas station while the kids were left in the car. The children found the gun and a single shot was fired. The 5-year-old was shot in the leg. The child was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Staff members at the Raceway helped care for the child as police were arriving at the scene. “I was at the register and all of a sudden I heard the two little girls scream and run outside. My manager was outside and all of a sudden…she went pale. She told me to call 911. Her husband was putting pressure on the wound,” says Raceway employee, Sara Duplantis.

The child is currently in stable condition. New Iberia Police are still investigating.