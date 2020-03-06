Police: Driver followed from his home and shot in the back

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Police arrested a Ville Platte man after, they say, he shot into a vehicle while a person was inside.

Officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office say on March 3 they received a call from a man saying that he was followed from his home in Evangeline Parish by a white car and someone inside the car was shooting at him.

According to SLPSO, the man said he was shot in the back and believed that the person in the white vehicle was 31-year-old Christopher Stephen Mayeaux.

Investigators say that after being shot, the victim pulled over on Highway 29 and waited for an ambulance. He was then transported to Lafayette General Hospital for treatment.

SLPSO deputies, along with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, went to Mayeaux’s home in in Evangeline Parish to speak with him in regards to the investigation.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, “Mr. Mayeaux would not exit his residence nor would he comply with any verbal instruction by law enforcement officers at the scene. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.”

On March 4, Mayeaux was arrested by SLPSO detectives, with the assistance of the EPSO and Ville Platte City Marshal’s Office.

He was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail where he was booked on the charges of attempted second degree murder and carrying of a firearm by convicted felon.