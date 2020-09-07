Police: Deputies shoot man who fired on driver during chase

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say deputies shot a man accused of leading officers on a slow-speed chase, shooting at another driver and then pointing a shotgun toward deputies.
A state police spokesperson says in a news release that 38-year-old Shelby Joe Henson was taken to a hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
Someone called 911 and told dispatchers that Henson was armed with a shotgun and threatened to shoot himself and others.
Police say he led deputies on a slow chase in Plaquemine and shot at another driver before driving head-on into that person’s vehicle.
Deputies shot Henson after he turned the shotgun toward them.
No other injuries were reported.
