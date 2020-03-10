Police chief: Time change requires additional bus safety measures for morning drivers

DUSON, LA (KLFY)- Duson Police Chief Kip Judice is urging drivers to take extra precautions when driving around bus stops in the morning.

He says within the first week of daylight saving time, officers see an increase in accidents reported.

“Early on in daylight saving time, our bodies have adjusted to the new time which drivers are not all the way there,” Judice explains. “It typically causes accidents to occur or things to happen that wouldn’t typically happen.”

Due to daylight savings time, children are waiting for and loading buses in the dark.

He asks bus drivers to spend more time at each stop, making sure kids are safe.

“Bus drivers take an extra second and look around. Make sure it is safe for children to cross and authorize that movement,” adds Judice.

The chief urges kids to be aware of surroundings while waiting on the bus to pick up.

“We caution kids to try and be aware with regards to the low light while waiting for the bus,” Judice says.

He says Duson police will send extra moring traffic patrols around bus stop areas for extra safety.

Judice explains, “There are additional patrols in the morning. We will be out for the next few days. Typically the human body needs to few days to be acclimated.”