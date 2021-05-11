Police chief in Louisiana to retire amid city investigation

BROUSSARD, La. (AP) — A police chief in Louisiana is retiring after more than 20 years at the helm of his force amid accusations of sexual harassment made by former officers.

News outlets report Brannon Decou sent his resignation letter in on Monday. He says his last day will be June 1.

The letter didn’t address the harassment allegations. City officials say they are investigating text messages between the chief and a former deputy.

Three former Broussard officers told The Acadiana Advocate that unwanted sexual advances were the norm.

Mayor Bourque says he will work with the city council to determine an interim chief.