BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — After three teens were shot and one was killed at a Bogalusa home in December, police have arrested five people believed to have been involved in the incident.

On Tuesday (Feb. 7), nearly two months after 15-year-old Ronnie “King” Taylor was fatally shot at a birthday party, the Bogalusa Police Department announced the arrest of the five suspects — all of them juveniles.

King, alongside three other teens, was shot on December 9 in the 800 block of Warren St. When detectives arrived at the scene, they found a large group of people gathered for the party, none of them knowing the event would turn fatal.

“We hope these arrests bring a sense of peace to the family and friends of Mr. Taylor, along with the Bogalusa High School and the citizens of Bogalusa,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The BPD continues to investigate the incident and urges anyone with any additional information to contact the department’s Detective division at 985-732-6238.