NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Several people were arrested during a second line Sunday (Nov. 20) on narcotics and weapons charges, the New Orleans Police Department announced.

According to the NOPD, the arrests were made in the 3400 block of Johnny Jackson Boulevard (formerly Louisa Street), near the street’s intersection with Higgins Boulevard. The site is where the Nine Times Social Aid & Pleasure Club’s second line begins and ends.

We’re told seven male suspects were arrested in possession of eight firearms and more than 200 rounds of live ammunition. One suspect, a convicted felon, was arrested with two firearms with obliterated serial numbers and more than 200 grams of marijuana.

No suspect identities have been disclosed in relation to the incident. More details were released at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. Watch the full press conference in the player above.