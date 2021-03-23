Police: 8-year-old Louisiana girl dies after shooter opens fire on car

HOUMA, La. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl in southeastern Louisiana is dead after someone opened fire on the car she was in.

The police chief in Houma said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Dana Tymone Coleman says witnesses told police that a light-colored sedan was following a dark colored compact car that the girl was in and someone in the sedan was shooting at the other car.

A man and a woman in the compact car then drove to the hospital with the child who was pronounced dead.