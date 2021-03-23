Police: 8-year-old Louisiana girl dies after shooter opens fire on car

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Associated Press)

HOUMA, La. (AP) — An 8-year-old girl in southeastern Louisiana is dead after someone opened fire on the car she was in.

The police chief in Houma said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page that the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police Chief Dana Tymone Coleman says witnesses told police that a light-colored sedan was following a dark colored compact car that the girl was in and someone in the sedan was shooting at the other car.

A man and a woman in the compact car then drove to the hospital with the child who was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss