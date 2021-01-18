Police: 2 Louisiana teens fatally shoot each other

Louisiana News

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say two 16-year-olds have died after shooting each other simultaneously over the weekend.

New Iberia Police say investigators were called to a neighborhood Sunday night, where they found both teenagers lying in a roadway with gunshot wounds.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Daesha Hughes says the teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined that the two fired their weapons at the other simultaneously at close range.

The victims haven’t been identified and no additional information has been released.

