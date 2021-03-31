Pointe Coupee animal shelter manager facing criminal charges

POINTE COUPEE, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee’s Animal Shelter manager Stacey McKnight, 53, is facing criminal charges in St. Landry Parish.

The charges stem from an October 2020 incident when deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint at the St. Landry Parish Animal Control.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said, “She left under a lot of duress. We were constantly investigating with the things going on there, procedurally and criminally so she left with law enforcement hot on her trail.”

The report claims there were numerous theft complaints involving livestock, files and parish property.

Attorney Samuel “Chuck” Ward represents McKnight and said, “she made judgment calls, moved animals, kept them from being euthanize and she made those judgment calls based upon her years of experience.”

McKnight has been accused of these same crimes before, but the former St. Landry Parish District Attorney did not prosecute her. Now with District Attorney Chad P. Pitre in office, the case will head to court.

Pointe Coupee Parish President, Major Thibaut said they were made aware of the allegations prior to McKnight joining their team.

“She had permission to leave with those animals according to her” said Thibaut.

In October of 2020, a representative with the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center reported three (3) horses were missing.

According to the report, they were described as a black and white (paint) Tennessee Walker, a gelding palimino quarter horse, and a sorrel quarter horse.

The sheriff said, the representative further stated that the Tennessee Walker was medically treated by a veterinary school in 2019 and the palimino and sorrel were medically treated at a local veterinary center from 2016 until 2019.

That report also said, St. Landry Parish Government paid for all medical services at the time of treatment.

The representative also reported that several cattle/horse panels, fencing and kennels were missing from the center.

On October 22, 2020, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Louisiana Livestock Brand Commission to assist in this investigation.

Upon investigation by detectives, it was discovered that the horses were removed from the Animal Control Center during the tenure of Stacey Sonnier Alleman McKnight, who was the director of St. Landry Parish Animal Control from February 3, 2015 – March 8, 2020.

Information was also obtained which states that Stacey McKnight was seen removing the three (3) horses, files and other property from the Animal Control Center during March 7 – 9, 2020.

All property was taken to her home located at 8618 Highway 955 East in Ethel, Louisiana and have remained at the residence since the end of her tenure until present date.

Stacey McKnight also posted photos of the horses on her personal Facebook page, which were dated from July 2020 – September 2020.

When questioned by detectives, Stacey McKnight admitted to possessing and/or removing the following property from the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center:

McKnight was arrested earlier this month, bonded out and is back on her job in pointe Coupee.

“She’ll continue to do a good job for us in our animal control and animal shelter” said Thibaut.

Birds – Peacock (4) and Geese (4)

Several animal carriers

Several case files

Employee files

Miscellaneous animal documentation

Keys

Shirt collar insignia pins

Insurance cards for parish vehicles

Logbook pertaining to donations, belonging to St. Landry Animal Control.

As of now, no court date has been set and we will continue to follow this case as it moves forward.