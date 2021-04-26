Plant seeks permit to treat, discharge acidic wastewater

The PCS Nitrogen gypsum pile is seen Thursday Oct. 29, 2020, in Geismar, La. The Louisiana fertilizer plant says it can treat contaminated and highly acidic wastewater to drinking-water standards, and wants a state permit to discharge treated water into the Mississippi River — the drinking water source for New Orleans and other downriver communities. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

GEISMAR, La. (AP) — A Louisiana fertilizer plant says it can treat contaminated and highly acidic wastewater to meet drinking-water standards.

It wants a state permit to discharge such treated water into the Mississippi River — the drinking water source for New Orleans and other downriver communities.

PCS Nitrogen has shut down a production line that piled up a 180-foot-tall heap of phosphogypsum at its plant in Geismar since the 1960s.

That pile is topped with lakes holding millions of gallons of wastewater. The Advocate reports that the company is seeking permission to treat the water at the plant and discharge it into the river.