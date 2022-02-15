BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say a planned expansion of a graphite processing facility near the Mississippi River will give the state an important role in the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office said Tuesday that Australia-based Syrah Technologies plans a $176,000 expansion of its facility in Vidalia.

The state said Syrah will retain 19 employees and create 36 new jobs. Syrah’s parent company, Syrah Resources, owns a graphite mine in Mozambique. In December, electric vehicle maker Tesla signed a contract with Syrah Resources. Tesla will buy material from the plant in Vidalia, which sources graphite from the Mozambique mine.