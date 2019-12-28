BREAKING: 5 killed in plane crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a plane has crashed near the post office on Feu Follet Road near Verot School Road.
Five people are dead. There is one survivor. The craft appears to be a small private plane, possibly a Piper fixed-wing, though that is currently unconfirmed, as well.
The Walmart on Pinhook Road has been evacuated as a precaution.
Eyewitnesses tell KLFY the scene say they heard sounds from above “like a semi-truck” as the lights went out at businesses and residences near the crash scene. Several residents tell KLFY they are without power at this hour.
Kevin Jackson, a local resident, said he saw the crash.
“I was right outside before the crash. I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell,” said Jackson. “It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion.”
Jackson and other eyewitnesses said the plane also hit a car on its way down.
“Someone was screaming from that car,” said one eyewitness. “There were little explosions for five minutes or so after that. There was a big old ball of flame.”