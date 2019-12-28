BREAKING: 5 killed in plane crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a plane has crashed near the post office on Feu Follet Road near Verot School Road.

UPDATE: Five confirmed dead in Lafayette plane crash, per @KLFY. https://t.co/8huZ73sLMo — Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) December 28, 2019

Five people are dead. There is one survivor. The craft appears to be a small private plane, possibly a Piper fixed-wing, though that is currently unconfirmed, as well.

BREAKING: A small plane has crash landed in Lafayette, Louisiana, 2.3 miles from the airport. There are several fatalities. 2 people were transported from the scene with serious burns.

The plane landed in a post office parking lot & skidded into a field, after crashing into a car pic.twitter.com/KoQxc6Dxe4 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) December 28, 2019

The Walmart on Pinhook Road has been evacuated as a precaution.

Acadian Ambulance responded to the crash of a small civilian airplane in Lafayette (La) this morning and transported two patients to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/f0SKqNJI7V — Acadian Companies (@AcadianNews) December 28, 2019

Eyewitnesses tell KLFY the scene say they heard sounds from above “like a semi-truck” as the lights went out at businesses and residences near the crash scene. Several residents tell KLFY they are without power at this hour.

Kevin Jackson, a local resident, said he saw the crash.

“I was right outside before the crash. I noticed (the plane) was low and smoking like hell,” said Jackson. “It shook my trailer. I knew something was bad. I went in my house, and all you heard was this massive explosion.”

Jackson and other eyewitnesses said the plane also hit a car on its way down.

“Someone was screaming from that car,” said one eyewitness. “There were little explosions for five minutes or so after that. There was a big old ball of flame.”