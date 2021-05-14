Pipeline company must pay lawyers in Bayou Bridge trespass

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s Supreme Court says a pipeline company must pay attorneys who won $30,000 for three fractional owners of land where the company began work before getting legal permission.

The seven justices agree that Louisiana’s Constitution allows attorneys’ fees and litigation costs as part of the compensation due to landowners who win an expropriation-related challenge.

However, one justice wrote that he did not think attorneys in this case are due such fees. Thursday’s ruling sends the case back to district court to set the amount to be paid by Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC.

One attorney estimates that will be more than $100,000. Bayou Bridge says it doesn’t comment on legal proceedings.