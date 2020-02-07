Pineville student arrested for bringing gun to school

Louisiana News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY)– An Pineville student was arrested on Thursday after, officials say, he took a gun to school.

According to officials, administrators and the Deputy School Resource Officer at Pineville High School were alerted of a student, who was believed to be in possession of a firearm.  

The student was located and identified as 18-year-old Dolmoine Gold.  

Officials say a search was conducted of Gold’s belongings, where a small caliber handgun was found.

Gold was taken into custody and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

He is being charged for Carrying a Firearm on School Property. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories