Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — A local official says a pilot and passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh. Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish got a call from a witness who saw the aircraft going down Friday morning.
The wreckage was found that afternoon. Parish President Archie Chaisson says most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh. No bodies have been recovered. Chaisson said the aircraft was owned by RLC, a privately held helicopter operator. Chaisson said the company was not expected to release the names of the victims until Saturday morning.