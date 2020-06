LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- French Immersion programs could be in jeopardy because of President Trump's recent work visa ban.

An executive order signed by President Trump bans anyone with a J-1 temporary work visa, from coming into the United States for work.

Will McGrew with Tele-Louisiane, says, “If they are not granted an exemption, that means teachers would not be able to come and teach. By that point, it would be impossible to get enough Louisiana teachers to replace them.”

There are 30 immersion school programs across the state.